Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 9,502 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

TZOO traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 28,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $142.21 million, a P/E ratio of 608.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

