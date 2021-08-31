Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,952. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

