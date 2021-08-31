Tredje AP fonden Has $25.63 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded down $8.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $599.55. 17,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,163. The stock has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.