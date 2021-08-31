Tredje AP fonden Invests $8.60 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,000. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.07% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.51. 2,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.84. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $268.46.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

