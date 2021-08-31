Tredje AP fonden Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.48. 36,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.