Tredje AP fonden Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $38,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. 119,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.