Tremont Mortgage Trust’s (TRMT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMT. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.