Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after acquiring an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.15. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

