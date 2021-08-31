Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.