Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

