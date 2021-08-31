Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,124. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

