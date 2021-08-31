Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,401 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

