Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 7,897 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.