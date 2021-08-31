Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $174,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 182,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,245. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

