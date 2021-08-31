Truist Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $120.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Truist from $82.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $99.59 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $171,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

