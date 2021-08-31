TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 1st

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $620.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $118,326 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

