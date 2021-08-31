TT International Asset Management LTD Has $118.11 Million Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud accounts for about 5.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $118,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ KC traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 87,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,872. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

