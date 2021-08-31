TT International Asset Management LTD Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,130,000 after buying an additional 590,046 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. 127,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,775. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

