Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 192,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,763,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

