Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Twitter worth $84,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897,317 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,955,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NYSE TWTR opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.66 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

