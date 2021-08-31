Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 29th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,538,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,507,059.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $64,762.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,116,498 shares in the company, valued at $37,862,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 611,325 shares of company stock worth $747,087. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

