Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 821.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $78.55. 56,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,766. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.