UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.64.
NYSE CRH opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.02.
CRH Company Profile
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
