UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NYSE CRH opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CRH by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 236,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CRH by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

