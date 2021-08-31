Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.