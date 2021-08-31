Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Unifi worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $405.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unifi Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.