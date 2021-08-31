UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Update

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 29th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.59. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,699. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.09. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

