Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 936,202 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

