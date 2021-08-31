United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 421.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UDIRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $40.98 target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

