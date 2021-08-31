United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Update

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of UMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,325,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,649. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
