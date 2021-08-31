United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 183,314 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $610,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.08. 57,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,890. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.28. The company has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

