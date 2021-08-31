UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after buying an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

UNH traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $419.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.09 and a 200-day moving average of $391.43. The company has a market capitalization of $395.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

