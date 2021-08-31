Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $3,469,748.63 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of U opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.43. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

