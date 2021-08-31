Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

