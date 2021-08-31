Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $586.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Logistics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Universal Logistics worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

