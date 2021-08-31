Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. 1,781,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,926. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $11,539,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $3,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.