Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year High at $229.46

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $229.46 and last traded at $228.28, with a volume of 109476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

