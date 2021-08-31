Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year High at $229.46

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $229.46 and last traded at $228.28, with a volume of 109476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.64.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.
In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
