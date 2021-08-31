Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.10.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $215.64 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $228.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total transaction of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.