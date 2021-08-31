US Bancorp DE Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dover were worth $20,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $175.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

