US Bancorp DE Has $21.09 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

