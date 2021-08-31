US Bancorp DE Sells 23,383 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

