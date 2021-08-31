US Bancorp DE Sells 797 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $342.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.86. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.