US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 29th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,310,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 328,503 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in US Foods by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

