Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 714,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the second quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

