Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $26.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.03 billion and the lowest is $25.60 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $15.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $101.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.15 billion to $102.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $109.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

