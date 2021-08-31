Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 179 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

