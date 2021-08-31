Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.