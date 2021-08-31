Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,091 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,718,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $705,000.

VUSB opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

