Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $249.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $249.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.