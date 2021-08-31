Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

VNDA opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $940.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $280,038 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

