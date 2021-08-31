Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 358,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10.

